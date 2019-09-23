UP: Poverty forces parents to drown 20-day-old twin daughters; arrested

In a shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar's Bhikki village in Uttar Pradesh, a father killed his 20-day-old twin daughters by drowning them in a pond because he could not afford to raise them. The couple had an argument following which they threw their babies into a pond, said Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar.

The parents of the twins Waseem and Nazma have been arrested for the killing that took place on Sunday. Wasem, who works as a daily wager and already has a seven-year-old son, told the police that his financial condition was poor and he could not afford two daughters.

According to reports, Waseem also tried to mislead the police by lodging an FIR claiming that his daughters had gone missing. However, later the village residents told the police that Waseem was not happy with the birth of two daughters and used to fight with his wife.

An investigation later revealed that the twins had been killed by the parents themselves. "The couple even confessed to the crime," the SHO said.

"They have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: 7-yr-old girl gangraped in Maharashtra; 3 arrested

ALSO READ: Man kills wife, dumps pieces of body in septic tank