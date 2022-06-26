Maharashtra's Covid tally shoots up to 6,493 today; 42% from Mumbai alone

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The latest report by the BJ Medical College in Pune stated that three patients of BA.5 and two of BA.4 sub-variant have been found in Mumbai.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported a whopping 6,493 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases and five deaths, suggested data provided by the state health department. All the deaths that were reported during the day were from Mumbai.

With the new cases, the total tally of coronavirus infections went up to 79,62,666 and the death toll to 1,47,905, an official said.

The cases that could not be tabulated due to a glitch in the ICMR portal on Saturday were also added to the tally for the day, due to which the caseload had ballooned by 6,493. The active caseload in the state is 24,608. The overall count of recoveries stood at 77,90,153 until now.

Omicron sub-variant cases

The latest report by the BJ Medical College in Pune stated that three patients of BA.5 and two of BA.4 sub-variant have been found in Mumbai.

All the samples were collected in the June 10-20 period. With this, the number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases have gone up to 54.

Mumbai's figures

Mumbai reported 2,771 cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 11,07,449 and the fatality count to 19,599.

A state health department bulletin stated that Mumbai region reported 4,804 cases, followed by Pune division with 1,060, Nashik region 150, Kolhapur division 102, Aurangabad 52, Latur 63, Akola 79 and Nagpur 183.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: fresh cases 6,493, total cases 79,62,666, death toll 1,47,905, active cases 24,608, total tests 8,18,52,653

