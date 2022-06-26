Has fourth wave of Covid 19 reached Maharashtra? Here's what experts say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Women walk past a graffiti on a wall urging people to wear face masks in Mumbai, Monday, June 13, 2022.

Highlights Has the fourth wave already entered the state?

Experts believe the onset will begin in July, and is estimated to last till October.

Maharashtra was one of the worst Covid-affected states during the first and second waves.

Covid 19 fourth wave: Amid rising cases of Covid 19 in Maharashtra, the risks of a possible fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is looming large. But has the fourth wave already entered the state? Experts believe the onset will begin in July, and is estimated to last till October.

The daily positivity rate of Covid in India has reached 4.39%. If this rate goes above 5%, the virus is considered uncontrollable. The fourth is estimated to peak in the month of August.

However, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray said that the state could be witnessing the fourth wave of Covid-19. However, the minister urged the people of Maharashtra not to panic due to the rising infections.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,728 COVID-19 cases, lower than the actual rise, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) portal, and four fatalities, the state health department said.

A day earlier, the state had reported 4,205 COVID-19 cases after breaching the 5,000-mark on Thursday.

Maharashtra was one of the worst Covid-affected states during the first and second deadly Delta-triggered wave in India. Health experts have time and again reiterated that even if India witnesses a fourth Covid wave, it would not be as fatal as the previous wave of infections.

