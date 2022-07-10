Maharashtra reports 2,591 new Covid cases today, no deaths; Mumbai logs 399

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Division-wise, Nashik reported 177 new cases, Pune 958 cases, Kolhapur 76 cases, Aurangabad 174 cases, Latur 46 cases, Akola 128 cases and Nagpur 168 cases.

Highlights Maharashtra reported 2,591 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

A total of 2,894 patients recuperated during the day, raising the recovery count to 78,37,679

With 37,113 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count rose to 8,23,82,440.

Maharashtra reported 2,591 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, but did not record any death linked to the infection, the state health department said. With the addition in cases, the overall tally rose to 80,04,024, while the death toll stood at 1,47,976.

A total of 2,894 patients recuperated during the day, raising the recovery count to 78,37,679.

There are 18,369 active coronavirus cases at present in the state, where the recovery rate is 97.92 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent, he said.

With 37,113 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count rose to 8,23,82,440.

Mumbai reported 399 fresh cases. With this, its overall tally rose to 11,17,873, while the death toll is 19,624.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 864 new cases, which took its tally to 3,26,743, while the death toll stood at 39,922.

Division-wise, Nashik reported 177 new cases, Pune 958 cases, Kolhapur 76 cases, Aurangabad 174 cases, Latur 46 cases, Akola 128 cases and Nagpur 168 cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 80,04,024, death toll 1,47,976, recoveries 78,37,679, active cases 18,369, tests so far 8,23,82,440.

Latest India News