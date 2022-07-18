Maharshtra Covid: 1,111 cases today, no deaths; Mumbai adds 167

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The current positivity rate in the state is at 5.42 per cent

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,111 COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 80,20,502, a state health department official said. With no fresh fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,026.

A day earlier, Maharashtra had logged 2,186 cases and three fatalities. The count of recoveries rose to 78,57,314 after 1,474 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the official said.

A report issued by the health department stated that 26 new patients of BA.5 and 13 patients of BA.2.75 of Omicron sub-variants were found in the state as per the latest report from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology and the BJ Medical College.

Of these, 23 cases were from Mumbai, 13 from Pune, while one case each was found in Buldhana, Latur and Thane. These samples were collected between June 29 and July 4, it was stated.

"This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 158 and that of BA.2.75 patients to 70," the report said.

The state is currently left with 15,162 active cases, of which the highest 5,337 patients are in Pune, followed by 2,232 and 1230 cases in Mumbai and Nagpur district respectively, the report said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 97.97 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.84 per cent, it said.

As per the report, out of 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, the highest 441 infections were detected in the Pune circle, followed by Mumbai (319), Nashik (125), Nagpur (106), Akola (51), Latur (32), Kolhapur (22) and Aurangabad (15).

The current positivity rate in the state is at 5.42 per cent, it said.

With the addition of 20,493 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,26,57,281, it was stated.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,20,502; fresh cases 1,111; death toll 1,48,026; recoveries 78,57,314; active cases 15,162; total tests 8,26,57,281.

