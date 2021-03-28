Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records over 40,000 new coronavirus cases, 108 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 40,414 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 27,13,875, the death toll increased to 54,181 with 108 new fatalities. The state had reported 35,726 infections on Saturday.

As many as 17,874 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 23,32,453. The number of active cases stands at 3,25,901.

Mumbai set another record by reporting 6,923 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise, taking its caseload to 3,98,674. Eight deaths in the state capital took the toll to 11,653.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 85.95 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2 per cent.

