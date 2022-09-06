Maharashtra logs 869 new Covid cases, active tally at 7,701

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Mumbai administrative circle registered 505 coronavirus cases, the Pune circle 210 followed by 52 in Nashik, 25 in Kolhapur, 19 each in Aurangabad and Latur, 16 in Akola and 23 in the Nagpur circle.

Maharashtra Covid cases : Maharashtra logged 869 new covid cases on Tuesday with two deaths related to the infection, the health department said. This takes the active cases tally to 81,06,272 while death the toll rose to 1,48,269. The state registered a recovery rate of 98.08 per cent while fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, an official said.

As many as 1,328 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 79,50,302 and leaving the state with 7,701 active cases, he said. Both coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Pune - one each in the city and rural parts of the western Maharashtra district, he said.

The Mumbai administrative circle registered 505 coronavirus cases, the Pune circle 210 followed by 52 in Nashik, 25 in Kolhapur, 19 each in Aurangabad and Latur, 16 in Akola and 23 in the Nagpur circle, the official said. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

A total of 20,169 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state in the past 24 hours, taking their overall count to 8,42,44,752, he said.

Covid tally in India

India recorded 4,417 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (September 6), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,86,496.

The total active cases of Covid in India have decreased to 52,336, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 53,974.

