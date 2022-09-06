Tuesday, September 06, 2022
     
Covid-19: India's first intranasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets DCGI approval

This will be India's first nasal vaccine for COVID-19. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a 'Big boost' to India's fight against Covid-19.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2022 15:37 IST
Covid 19 vaccine
Image Source : PTI Mandaviya also said that we will defeat Covid-19 with a science-driven approach.

The Bharat Biotech on Tuesday got emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine. This will be India's first nasal vaccine for COVID-19. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a 'Big boost' to India's fight against Covid-19.

He took to Twitter and said, "Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by  CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation."

"This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership," he added.

He also said that we will defeat Covid-19 with a science-driven approach. "With the science-driven approach and Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," he said. 

