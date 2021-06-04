Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Maharashtra reports 14,152 Covid cases, 20,852 recoveries in 24 hours

Maharashtra recorded as many as 14,152 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 58,05,565, the death toll increased to 98,771 with 289 new fatalities.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 20,852 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 55,07,058, The number of active cases stands at 1,96,894.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 94.86 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.7 per cent.

Currently, 14,75,476 people are in home quarantine and 7,430 are in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra govt caps mucormycosis treatment rates for private hospitals

ALSO READ: COVID: Maharashtra records 15,229 fresh cases, 307 fatalities

Latest India News