Maharashtra logs 1,975 new Covid cases today; Mumbai's infections highest since July 1

Maharashtra reported 1,975 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and five deaths, according to data provided by the state health department. On Thursday, the state had reported 5 per cent lesser infections with 1,877 new cases and five deaths.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 80,68,218 and death toll reached 1,48,167.

State capital Mumbai recorded 871 new cases and one death. Pune city and Gadchiroli district recorded a death each, while Solapur district reported two deaths.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent. The state has 11,856 active cases. As many as 1,904 people recovered from the coronavirus infection since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,08,195.

As many as 29,025 new coronavirus tests were conducted, taking the total of samples tested in the state to 8,35,79,493.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 1,975; Deaths: five; Active cases: 11,856; Tests: 29,025.

Mumbai's tally highest since July 1

Mumbai recorded 871 new coronavirus cases, crossing the 800-mark for the second time this week and registering the highest daily count since July 1, while one more patient succumbed to the infection here, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 surged to 11,30,839, while the death toll increased to 19,663, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. On August 10, Mumbai had witnessed 852 coronavirus cases besides one fatality before the infection count dipped to 683 on August 11.

The count of 871 in the last 24 hours was the highest since July 1, when the city had logged 978 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, before the daily numbers started dropping steadily. The financial capital is witnessing a gradual rise in new COVID-19 patients since the past few days as a result of which the active case count has crossed the 4,000 mark.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 9,213 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative tally to 1,79,31,269. A day ago, 8,247 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,06,933 after 445 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, leaving the city with 4,243 active cases, said the bulletin.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.9 per cent. Of the 871 new COVID-19 cases, only 40 patients were symptomatic, according to the bulletin. The growth rate of coronavirus stood at 0.037 per cent between August 4 and August 11, while the case doubling rate was 1,898 days, it added.

