Maha: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 3,102, death toll by 58

Image Source : PTI Thane has recorded 3,102 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,53,689

Thane has recorded 3,102 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,53,689, an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, the virus also claimed the lives of 58 people, pushing the death toll in the district to 7,336, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.62 percent, he added. The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 79,869 and the death toll at 1,489, another official said.

Also Read: Four Covid-19 patients die at Thane hospital due to oxygen shortage

Latest India News