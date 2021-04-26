Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV 3 Covid-19 patients die at Thane hospital due to oxygen shortage

At least three Covid-19 patients died at a Thane hospital due to shortage of medical oxygen. Several hospitals in Thane are facing an acute shortage of medical hospital to cope with demand amid gloomy Covid-19 situation.

Thane reported 4,211 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally beyond 4.50 lakh, according to the district administration. The virus also claimed the lives of 46 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 7,278. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.62 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 78,336, while the death toll is 1,476.

Meanwhile, a train carrying three tankers loaded with liquid medical oxygen arrived at Kalamboli near Mumbai from Jamnagar in Gujarat on Monday. The train, carrying about 44 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, nearly 15 tonnes in each tanker, reached Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai at around 11.30 am, covering a distance of about 860 km in over 17 hours.

This is the second 'Oxygen Express' to arrive in Maharashtra, which is facing shortage of the liquid medical oxygen due to a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

The first 'Oxygen Express' carrying seven tankers of the liquid medical oxygen reached the state from Visakhapatnam on April 23. Four of those tankers were offloaded at Nashik and three at Nagpur.

