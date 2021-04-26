India records single-day rise of 3,52,991 new COVID cases; 2,812 fatalities

Image Source : PTI Jalandhar: People in a queue outside OPD, as they wait for general checkup at Government hospital

India on Monday recorded 3,52,991 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,812 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,19,272 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,43,04,382. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,73,13,163, with 28,13,658 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,95,123. A total of 14,19,11,223 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

Meanwhile, as many as 551 dedicated pressure swing adsorption medical oxygen generation plants will be set up inside public health facilities across the country under the PM Cares Fund, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing that they should be made functional as soon as possible, officials said.

The prime minister on Sunday said the second wave of COVID-19 is testing people's capacity to endure pain and has shaken the country which was full of enthusiasm and self-confidence after successfully tackling the first wave.

“The government of India is applying its entire might to give a fillip to endeavours of state governments. The state governments too are trying their best to fulfil their responsibilities," he said in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast and appealed to all again to get vaccinated.

From May 1, while those aged 18 to 44 years will be eligible to receive the vaccination on payment from any of the private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs), they shall also be eligible to receive a jab from a government CVC in a state or Union Territory which decides to lower the minimum cut off age for eligibility for the free shots.

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, have also announced free coronavirus vaccination for their adult population.

The registration of citizens in the 18-44 age group will start on the CoWIN portal from April 28.

