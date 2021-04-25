Image Source : PTI Delhi records 22,933 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 350 deaths

Delhi recorded as many as 22,933 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 10.27 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 14,248. As many as 350 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 75,912 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Lockdown extended by a week in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital for another week, saying the severity of COVID 19 was unabated and the positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in the last few days. The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he said.

"We will have to watch the situation for a few more days, whether the cases decrease or increase," he said.

"We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply. The Central and State teams are working together," the chief minister said.

The case tally stands at 10,27,715 in the national capital, including 9,18,875 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 94,592, of which 52,296 are in home isolation.

