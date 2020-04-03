Maharashtra COVID-19 positive cases rise to 423, Mumbai emerges as hotspot

Maharashtra's total coronavirus positive cases have now jumped to 423 with 88 new positive cases for COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, according to the figures released by Maharashtra's Health Ministry. At 236 positive coronavirus cases, Mumbai has emerged as a hotspot not just in Maharashtra but India. Maharashtra has so far seen 20 deaths due to coronavirus disease while 42 people have managed to beat the virus. Mumbai, India's commercial capital, is followed by Pune with 61 coronavirus positive cases so far.

Mumbai also leads the death count in Maharashtra with 17 people losing their fight against COVID-19. In total, 17 Maharashtra districts have so far been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Five more coronavirus-related deaths, one of them a woman, were reported in the state since Wednesday evening - four in Mumbai and one in Pune - taking the count to 20.

Check Maharashtra's district-wise coronavirus positive count

Coronavirus Positive Cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: 236

Pune: 61

Thane: 45

Sangli: 25

Ahmadnagar: 17

Nagpur: 16

Buldhana: 5

Yavatmal: 4

Aurangabad: 3

Satara: 3

Kolhapur: 2

Ratnagiri: 1, Sindhudurg: 1, Gondia 1, Jalgaon:1, Nashik: 1, Osmanabad: 1,

As many as 42 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery from the disease, it stated. All the four deceased from Mumbai were men who had some pre-existing illnesses.

One of them, a 61-year-old man admitted to civic-run Nair Hospital on March 31, was already suffering from blood cancer. Another coronavirus patient (58), who died in Sion Hospital, was suffering from hypertension and illness related to the urinary bladder.

The third fatality was a 63-year-old man admitted to Kasturba Hospital.

The fourth one was a 58-year old man who died in a private hospital on Wednesday but his sample tested positive.