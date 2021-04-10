Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 55,411 coronavirus cases, 309 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 55,411 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 32,88,540, the death toll increased to 57,638 with 309 new fatalities.

As many as 53,005 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 27,48,153. The number of active cases stands at 5,36,682.

Mumbai recorded 9,327 COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 5,10,225. Fifty deaths in the state capital took the toll to 11,959.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 82.18 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.72 per cent.

Currently, 30,41,080 people are in home quarantine and 25,297 are in institutional quarantine.

