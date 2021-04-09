Image Source : PTI Maharashtra MPSC entrance exam postponed, new dates to be announced soon

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday postponed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination scheduled for April 11 till further orders.

The decision was taken in an online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and senior officials.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held.

The MPSC exams are conducted for the recruitment of Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Project Officer, Deputy Superintendent in Land Record, Deputy Superintendent in State Excise and other posts in the state government.

