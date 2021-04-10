Mumbai's licensed liquor shops allowed home delivery service between 7 am to 8 pm: BMC

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BMC allows wine shops to sell liquor as per the License issued to the concerned shops. (Representational image)

Amid various restrictions that have been placed in Mumbai as covid cases continue to rise, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed wine shops to sell liquor as per the License issued to the concerned shops.

Those shops having the license can sell liquor only through home delivery service between 7.00 am to 8.00 pm and delivery executives must follow COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier, beset with an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Saturday urged the Centre to formulate a 'criteria-based policy' for distribution and disbursement of doses to different states.

"The policy should take into account the state's population and the number of 'active cases' on the policy of equitable distribution and disbursement of vaccines," state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Three days after the state and Centre had a major spat on the issue, the MVA has reiterated its demand for 1.60 crore vaccine doses per month to ensure 40-lakhs inoculations per week and combat the pandemic.

"We have a daily requirement of inoculating upto 600,000 people This comes to around 1.60-crore doses per month. We need the vaccine stocks accordingly and the Centre should provide it to us," Tope said.

He pointed out that the Centre must consider the fact that 60 per cent of all the Covid-19 'active cases' currently in the country are in Maharashtra, and the vaccines quota must be enhanced suitably.

(With IANS inputs)

