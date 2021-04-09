Mumbai Covid restrictions: What will remain open, what not on weekend - Check BMC's new guidelines

Image Source : PTI People stand behind a barrier outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre as vaccination was stopped due to shortage of vaccine supplies, in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a circular informing citizens about what services will remain open and closed during weekends — Saturdays and Sundays — in Mumbai. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state as it is reporting a maximum number of new Covid cases daily during the country's second wave of coronavirus. At a time when Maharashtra is preparing to impose stricter restrictions to control covid spread, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, Principal Secretary Aseem Gupta has informed about new guidelines regarding availability of services on weekends in Mumbai.

Mumbai weekend Covid guidelines

All D Mart, Big Bazaar, Reliance Market and other Super Markets will remain open which are dealing in essential goods. These outlets will remain open for public service from 7 am to 8 pm.

All activities involving essential commodities will be allowed to be function.

Goods will be allowed to be sold in APMC markets.

Shops selling constructions goods will be closed.

Garage services for repairing vehicles will remain open. But proper covid appropriate behaviour has to be followed.

ALSO READ | PMO alert as migrant workers start to return home from Mumbai, metro cities amid Covid-19 restrictions

All central service employees, PSUs will not be counted in essential services, but those Central Service Employees who are engaged in essential services will be exempted.

People will get liquor on the basis of take-away basis, not drink at the shop. Home delivery will be allowed, from the shop to the bar, but liquor shops will be closed. Only home delivery will continue.

Road side dhabas (restaurants) will remain open but only for home delivery. No dining, only take away.

Electronic home appliance shops will be closed.

All shops dealing in telecommunication services will be closed.

All government service centres, passport centres, setu CSC centres, Setu Kendra will remain open.

Restaurants will be allowed to continue take away services to customers only till 8 pm. Post this, only home delivery will be allowed.

ALSO READ | More young people getting infected in current wave of COVID-19 in Delhi: Experts

Latest India News