Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat offers to resign 

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat has offered to resign from the post. Thorat, a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government, offered to quit amid the grand old party's plan to restructure the state unit. According to news agency ANI, Thorat is visiting Delhi for consultations with the party high-commands.

Thorat, however, said that his Delhi visit should not be linked to change of guard in Maharashtra.

"There is no connection between my Delhi visit and change of Maharashtra Congress president. I hold many posts, so there may be talks about it," Thorat who is considered a close aide of Rahul Gandhi said.

"I have told to party that if they have someone who can work for the party, I am ready to resign as state Congress president," the state Revenue minister added.

Notably, India TV had earlier reported that ahead of internal elections in the Congress, the grand old party could hold an election for the post of presidents in various states. Sources told India TV that the party could hold elections in Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, the Congress which shares the power with the Shiv Sena and NCP could also change the state unit leadership. The party has dropped ample hints that it could appoint a new state president. Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar and Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar are the frontrunners to lead the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Thorat is heading the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee since July 2019.

