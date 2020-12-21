Ahead of internal elections, Congress could rejig several state units

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO In Madhya Pradesh, former CM Kamal Nath is leading the party's state unit since May 2018, could be replaced.

Ahead of internal elections in the Congress, the grand old party could hold an election for the post of presidents in various states. Sources told India TV that the party could hold elections in Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra. Besides, there are talks doing the rounds that the Congress could also change its Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president.

In Gujarat, the party could also announce a new face of the legislature party. The new names could be announced by the party in the month itself, sources said. Notably, after the bypolls drubbing, Congress Gujarat unit chief Amit Chavada had resigned from post. The post is lying vacant since then.

The Congress is mulling to contest the local body elections in Gujarat next February with a new team and therefore it wants to appoint a new team. This will be the first elections in the Congress after the demise of Ahmed Patel in November. Patel was a Rajya Sabha MP from the western state since 1993.

In Madhya Pradesh, former CM Kamal Nath is leading the party's state unit since May 2018, could be replaced. He could be given a key role in Delhi.

In Maharashtra, the Congress which shares the power with the Shiv Sena and NCP, could also change the state unit leadership. The party has dropped ample hints that it could appoint a new state president. Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar and Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar are the frontrunners to lead the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

In Telangana also, the Congress is in a mood for a change after the loss in the GHMC polls. Its Telangana unit chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned earlier this month from the post, taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in GHMC polls.

In Bihar, where Congress emerged as the weak link in the grand alliance, the Congress could also give the responsibility to a new face.