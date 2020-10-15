Congress may have new president by January 2021: Sources

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress may elect new party president by January 2021, say sources.

Months after internal party crisis over president post, the Congress may have a new president by January 2021, sources have informed. The process to conduct the elections will be over by the month of November and a new president will be in place by January next year, if everything goes as per schedule.

This time around, there will be elections for the CWC as well. The last elections for the CWC were held in 1997, when Sitaram Kesari was the president of the Congress party. There are around 1,200 delegates of Congress party who will elect the CWC of the Congress Party. Elections will be held for the president of the party.

Schedule for elections will be announced by the end of the month of November.

Back in August, around two dozen Congress leaders including some ex-ministers had written to party president Sonia Gandhi for a complete overhaul of the organizational structure of the party and changes to the leadership. However, some leaders close to Rahul Gandhi had also written to the CWC pressing for the Gandhi scion's return as chief.

These leaders called for bringing changes in the organization by effecting reforms through decentralisation of power and empowerment of state units besides setting up of the central Parliamentary Board, a body that existed in the party in the 1970s but was later wound up.

