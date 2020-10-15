PM Narendra Modi declares his assets. Know his bank balance, other details

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PMO makes declaration of PM Modi's net worth.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has made the asset declaration of PM Modi as of June 30, 2020. According to PMO's declaration, PM Modi's wealth has seen an increase of Rs 36 lakh from Rs 2.49 crore in 2019 to Rs 2.85 crore by June 2020. As per the declaration, the rise in PM Modi's wealth is due to the fixed deposits amounting to Rs 3.3 lakh and increase in his bank fixed deposists by Rs 33 lakh from 2019.

PM Modi asset declaration | Details

Deposits in bank accounts

As of June 30, 2020, PM Modi's bank account balance was Rs 3,38,173 in Gujarat's SBI Gandhinagar NSC branch. PM Modi's FD in the SBI Gandhinagar branch increased to Rs 1,60,28,039 as of June 30, 2020 from Rs 1,27,81,574 in the last fiscal year.

PM Modi's immovable assets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns a plot, no. 401/A in Gandhinagar Sector-1, Gujarat. The property has 3 other joint owners, with each having equal share of 25 per cent. The plot is spread in area of 3531.45 sq ft.

The property was purchased on October 25, 2002 while an investment of Rs 2,47,208 has been made on the land, taking its total value to Rs 1,10,00,000 approx.

PM Modi's investments details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has L&T infrastructure Bond (Tax Saving) worth Rs 20,000 (dated as of January 25, 2012).

Asset in form of jewellery, other valuable things

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has four pieces of gold rings weighing 45 grams as of June 30, 2020. The approximate value of these is Rs 1,51,875. PM Modi's gross total value of moveable asset is Rs 1,75,63,618.

Investments in LIC, NSS

As of June 30, 2020, the Prime Minister Modi has Life Insurance Policies worth Rs 1,50,957 and National Savings Certificates (Post) worth Rs 8,43,124 as of June 30, 2020.

