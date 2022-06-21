Maharashtra: Will CM Thackeray be able to save his govt? Here is the seat count in state Assembly 

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra political crisis: The Shiv Sena-led MVA govt is in spot in Maharashtra after its minister Eknath Shinde went incommunicado with some party MLAs after the state Legislative Council polls. The political crisis started after two candidates each of the ruling coalition allies NCP and the Shiv Sena and four nominees of the opposition BJP on Monday night won elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), said an official.

The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 144. The BJP currently has a strength of 106 and requires 38 more MLAs to stake claim to form a government.

On Tuesday, CM Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, held a meeting where party MLAs Sunil Kadam, Dada Bhuse, Neelam Gorhe, MPs Arvind Sawant and Vinayak Raut, MLC Manisha Kayande and other leaders were present. MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the Sena is a party of loyalists and attempts by the BJP, like in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, to topple the MVA government would not succeed.

