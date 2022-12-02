Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says govt offices will go 'paperless' from April 2023

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the e-office system will be started at all government offices in the state from April 1 next year so that work speeds up and becomes "paperless".

Shinde made the announcement after meeting V Srinivas, secretary of the central administrative reforms and public grievances department.

The e-office system will enable faster functioning and the business will also be paperless, the chief minister said.

Once all government offices switch to the e-office mode, officials can access files and documents on their mobile phones as well, he added.

Indian Railways adopts paperless working mode

Earlier in October, the Government of India began a special campaign to make Indian Railways 100% paperless in an effort to decrease paper waste.

The Ministry of Railways made the decision to launch a special initiative called campaign 2.0 in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of emphasising cleanliness everywhere, lowering the pendency of public complaints, and enhancing workplace culture.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Railways, the programme was so successful that a follow-up, dubbed "Special Campaign 2.0," was launched in September with a wider scope and goals to further promote cleanliness and good governance in all areas of work across the nation.

