Maha: Passengers fall on railway track after part of foot-over bridge collapses at Balharshah station | WATCH

Image Source : INDIA TV Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

Maharashtra: At least 13-15 passengers were injured after they fell from a height of around 60 feet as a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.

Passengers fell on the railway track when pre-cast slabs of a foot-over bridge collapsed.

Part of pre-cast slab of FOB at Balharshah, Nagpur fell down at around 5.10 pm on Sunday. Reports say passengers were crossing the track at the time of the collapse.

The foot-over bridge connects platforms 1 and 2.

Further details awaited.

