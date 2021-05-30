Image Source : ANI Bomb disposal squad rushes to Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat after threat call

A bomb detection and disposal squad has rushed to Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat after a threat call was received. According to news agency ANI, a person who called up the Disaster Management Control Room claimed a bomb was placed inside the premises.

"Prime facie, it seems to be a hoax call. Further inquiry is being conducted," the Mumbai Police said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the mantralaya building. Teams of Mumbai Police and Bomb Disposal Squad were seen in the premises.

