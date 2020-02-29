Maharashtra ACB chief Parambir Singh to succeed Sanjay Barve as Mumbai Police Commissioner

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau Chief Parambir Singh will be the next Mumbai Police Commissioner as the Maharashtra government appointed him to succeed the incumbent Sanjay Barve. Barve who is retiring on Saturday.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was posted as the Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before his appointment as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Friday clarified that Barve would not be given another extension and his successor would be appointed soon.

