Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh? CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's big statement

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh rejected reports that the state govt was mulling to impose lockdown again.

With the coronavirus cases rising once again in the state, there were reports that the Madhya Pradesh government was mulling to announce fresh lockdown. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday cleared the air surrounding all speculations.

CM Chouhan denied that the government was considering to impose lockdown again. "No lockdown to be imposed in the state," news agency ANI quoted the chief minister, as saying.

Earlier in the day, state Home minister Narottam Mishra said that the government is mulling to impose a lockdown in parts of the state to flatten the COVID-19 graph.

"CM Shivraj Singh will be holding a meeting with seven district collectors and other officials to discuss the situation. Imposing lockdown again will surely be on the agenda," he told reporters when asked whether the MP government will implement lockdown again.

The landlocked state has so far reported a total of 1,88,018 cases of which 1,75,089 have recovered. A total of 3,129 people have lost their lives.

In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 1,363 new cases and 14 deaths. Bhopal and Indore in the past week have emerged as Covid hotspots.

Latest India News