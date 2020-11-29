Image Source : FILE PHOTO 52 people including staff of Indore Bench of MP High Court test Covid positive

As many as 52 people, including staff members of Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to a statement by Amit Malakar, Nodal Officer of Indore (MP), as many as 22 samples from Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court were tested recently, out of which 52 have tested positive.

"322 samples (from Indore Bench of MP High Court) were tested from 23 to 27 November, out of these, 52 tested positive. The positivity rate is around 16 per cent. These cases have been home isolated. Most of these cases are staff who work at the High Court," Malakar said.

"The number of cases has increased recently in Indore," he added.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 14,981 active COVID-19 cases, 1,85,013 recoveries and 3,237 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

(With ANI inputs)

