Indore administration caps number of guests for wedding, other functions to 250

Indore district administration on Monday capped the limit of people allowed to marriages or other gatherings at any religious/social/cultural event to 250 in the view of rising cases of coronavirus. Moreover, the organisers of the event need to inform the nearest police station regarding the gathering.

The decision by the district administration comes a day after Indore recorded highest single day spike of COVID-19 cases with 546 infections in a day. With this, the COVID-19 tally in the state's worst-hit district has reached 37,661.

The administration had already imposed night curfew which started from November 21 between 10 pm to 6 am. However, essential services, factory workers are exempted from the restrictions.

As many as 732 deaths were reported due to coronavirus in Indore till Sunday. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.94 per cent, which is higher than the current national average of 1.46 per cent, as per an analysis of the government data.

