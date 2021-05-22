Saturday, May 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Madhya Pradesh's first white fungus case reported in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh's first white fungus case reported in Jabalpur

The man was operated on May 17 after his headache and eye pain did not subside, and a test on Friday detected the white fungus infection in his nose, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College's ENT Department head Dr Kavita Sachdeva told PTI over phone.

PTI PTI
Bhopal Published on: May 22, 2021 18:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh, white fungus case, corona report, Jabalpur, coronavirus pandemic, covid updates, cor
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Madhya Pradesh's first white fungus case reported in Jabalpur.

A 55-year-old man who recovered from COVID-19 in Jabalpur has been detected with the white fungus or Aspergillu Flavus infection, making him the first to have the ailment in Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Saturday.

The man was operated on May 17 after his headache and eye pain did not subside, and a test on Friday detected the white fungus infection in his nose, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College's ENT Department head Dr Kavita Sachdeva told PTI over phone.

White fungus is curable with medicines and does not need injections like Mucormycosis, better known as black fungus, not is it as deadly as the latter, she said.

Both affect people with uncontrolled sugar levels, Sachdeva said, adding that white fungus "is not rare and many people have been cured of it earlier".

Meanwhile, MP Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said the state had 650 confirmed cases of black fungus, a rare and dangerous fungal infection being found in people with COVID-19 as well as those who have recovered.

The state had recently declared black fungus a notified disease.

Also Read: White Fungus not as dangerous as Black Fungus: LNJP Hospital's MD

Also Read: Covid India LIVE Updates: 'White fungus is not as dangerous as black fungus,' doctors claim

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X