Covid India LIVE Updates: 'White fungus is not as dangerous as black fungus,' doctors claim

Millions of people have been infected and thousands have lost their lives due to Covid. Even those who have recovered from Covid, are getting prone to Black fungus and white fungus infections. At this time, everyone is required to take safety measures to keep themselves protected.

New Delhi Published on: May 22, 2021 8:01 IST
The country is battling with the second wave of Covid. Millions of people have been infected and thousands have lost their lives. Even those who have recovered from Covid, are getting prone to Black fungus and white fungus infections. At this time, everyone is required to take safety measures to keep themselves protected from covid as well as the rare fungal infections. Here are all the latest guidelines released on the pandemic and what measures you need to take to stay protected. 

  • May 22, 2021 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    White Fungus and Black Fungus: Difference in symptoms, early detection and prevention

    Just when the government was dealing with the black fungus epidemic, another fungal infection- White Fungus aka Aspergillosis has started to spread its wings. Four patients of white fungus have been reported in Patna, the capital of Bihar.  In such a situation, questions are being raised about how is white fungus different from black fungus infection? How to protect yourself from this infection? In a special show on India TV, know the answers to every question related to the white fungus from the well-known doctors of the country.

  • May 22, 2021 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Aspergillosis (White fungus) is not as dangerous as the black fungus. Do not take steroids for the treatment of COVID19 without consulting your doctor, claims Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi. He adds, "Fungus grows in cramped & humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly. Avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days, eat fresh fruits, let sunlight in your house & wash your masks daily."

