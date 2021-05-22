White Fungus not as dangerous as Black Fungus: LNJP Hospital's MD

Image Source : PTI Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital on Saturday, informed that white fungus infection or Aspergillosis is not as dangerous as black fungus infection or Mucormycosis.

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital's (LNJP) MD, Dr Suresh Kumar, has said that white fungus infection or Aspergillosis is not as dangerous as black fungus or Mucormycosis. Delhi government-run LNJP is one of the country's largest Covid facilities with around 1,500 beds.

He advised against taking steroids to treat Covid infection without consulting doctor and said that eating healthy foods can help in boosting immunity to fight infection.

"White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus. The treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months hence early diagnosis is critical. Don't take steroids to treat Covid without consulting your doctor," he said.

"Fungus grows in cramped and humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly. Avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days, eat fresh fruits, let sunlight in your house and wash your masks daily," Dr Suresh added.

Four patients of white fungus have been reported in Bihar's Patna. Cases of mucormycosis or the black fungus infection are being reported from several states. It is said to be lethal to those suffering from diabetes and having compromised immune systems.

Several states have declared black fungus infection a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

