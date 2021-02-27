Saturday, February 27, 2021
     
MP cabinet approves law to give life imprisonment to food adulterators

It is noteworthy, in December 2019, an awareness rally was held in Bhopal to fight the menace of adulteration. The rally saw the participation of people of all age groups.

New Delhi Published on: February 27, 2021 13:52 IST
MP cabinet approves law to give life imprisonment to food adulterators

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a Penal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2021 to give life imprisonment to food adulterators. Informing about it, the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved Penal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2021 to give life imprisonment to food adulterators."

It is noteworthy, in December 2019, an awareness rally was held in Bhopal to fight the menace of adulteration. The rally saw the participation of people of all age groups.

The rally was held from Roshanpura to Lal Parade in the capital city. 

The enthusiastic volunteers were heard raising slogans against adulteration and demanded pure food products.

