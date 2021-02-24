Union Cabinet approves President's Rule in Puducherry

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy hands over his resignation letter to Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (FILE)

The Union Cabinet has approved Puducherry L-G's recommndation to suspend the Assembly and impose the President's rule. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry will now be sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Javadekar said that the decision was taken as no party claimed to form a government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister there. Subsequently, the Lieutenant General had recommended President's Rule in Puducherry and the Union Cabinet has approved the same, he said.

"In Puducherry, the CM has resigned and nobody has claimed to form the govt and therefore the LG has recommended suspending the 14th Assembly. Now, our approval will be sent to the President. After his approval, the Assembly will stand dissolved," Javadekar said.

After the President's assent, the assembly will get resolved, Javadekar said, while adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon. He also noted that the model code of conduct was expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.

