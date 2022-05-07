Saturday, May 07, 2022
     
LPG price hike: Cooking gas cylinder to be dearer by Rs 50

Due to the rise in international energy prices, government hikes domestic LPG cylinder price by Rs 50.

Abhro Banerjee Edited by: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1
New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2022 11:16 IST
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50. 
Image Source : PTI

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50. 

Highlights

  • Rise in international energy prices prices has triggered the surge in domestic LPG cost
  • Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 50 on Saturday
  • Government had last hiked domestic cooking gas price in October, last year

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was hiked on Saturday by Rs 50 per cylinder. The hike was announced after a surge in international energy prices. Now, one 14.2-kg non-subsidised domestic gas cylinder will cost Rs 999.50 per cylinder. 

The hike has come at a time when people are still struggling to cope with the rising price of petrol and diesel across the country. This 

however, this is the first increase in LPG rates since early October.

On May 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by around Rs 102 to Rs 2355.50.

