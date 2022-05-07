LPG price hike: Cooking gas cylinder to be dearer by Rs 50

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50.

Highlights Rise in international energy prices prices has triggered the surge in domestic LPG cost

Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 50 on Saturday

Government had last hiked domestic cooking gas price in October, last year

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was hiked on Saturday by Rs 50 per cylinder. The hike was announced after a surge in international energy prices. Now, one 14.2-kg non-subsidised domestic gas cylinder will cost Rs 999.50 per cylinder.

The hike has come at a time when people are still struggling to cope with the rising price of petrol and diesel across the country. This

however, this is the first increase in LPG rates since early October.

On May 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by around Rs 102 to Rs 2355.50.

Latest India News