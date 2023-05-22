Why Congress' support to AAP against Centre's ordinance will be a turning point ahead of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP seeks Opposition support against Centre Ordinance on control of Services in

AAP & Congress: The recent ordinance brought by the Modi government over the transfer and posting of officials in Delhi compelled Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to compromise from its earlier stand that it would never ever make a partnership with Congress.

AAP on Monday sought the support of all non-BJP parties in defeating in Rajya Sabha a bill to replace the Centre's ordinance on Delhi's Services matter, saying this is a "time for agni pariksha" for Opposition parties, and they should come together if they want to save the country's democracy and Constitution.

The AAP's appeal to the Opposition parties comes ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plan to reach out to each of them to seek their support, starting with his West Bengal counterpart and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday. According to the AAP, Kejriwal will travel to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Congress and AAP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said the Congress will also have to decide if it stands in favour of India's democracy and federal structure or against them.

Nitish Kumar factor

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday met Kejriwal at his residence, is a key factor to bring two warring sides- AAP and Congress closer.

Kumar on Monday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. He might have convinced Congress leadership to support AAP on the ordinance. Hours after their meeting, there was a strong buzz in the political corridor that Congress had decided to support Kejriwal's party. If this happens, it would be one of the miracles of Indian politics as AAP emerged from anti-Congress protests. It was Kejriwal and his associates who ran anti-Congress protests during the Sheila Dkish era in the national capital which turned into a movement and it drastically changed the political landscape. Kejriwal after forming AAP on November 26, 2012 declared his political war against Congress which resulted in Congress being totally uprooted from the national capital. Today, the grand old party has zero presence in the Delhi Assembly. AAP completely captured Congress' vote bank in UT. It was AAP's presence due to which Congress failed to send a single member from Delhi to Parliament. Not only Delhi but Congress had also lost Punjab to AAP.

Kejriwal supports Rahul

Amid a bitter political battle between AAP and Congress in several states, when Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Parliament over his comment on 'Modi surname issue', Kejriwal, in an unexpected move supported the Congress leader.

Till a few days ago, even after meeting Nitish Kumar, Kejriwal had shown no sign to make any compromise on his stand against Congress but the Centre's Ordinance came as a bridge between AAP and Congress. AAP needs the support of Congress if it wanted to defeat BJP on the ordinance.

What if AAP-Congress becomes friends

If Congress and AAP become friends, one of three obstacles to the far-reaching dream to weave a comprehensive anti-BJP front in 2024 will be removed. After AAP, TMC and BRS are the other two biggest obstacles in the way to forming united Opposition. TMC already showed flexibility by saying that it may support Congress with some conditions. BRS is only major Oppositoin party which has still remained silent on the united Opposition.

Impact on Delhi and Punjab

As of now, AAP's electoral presence in Delhi and Punjab is formidable. However, AAP did not win a single Lok Sabha seat in the national capital as anti-BJP votes get divided between Kejriwal's party and Congress. If AAP and Congress strike a seat-sharing dead in Delhi, AAP may open its account in Delhi and Congress too may have MP/MPs in the national capital. Congress drew blank in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi so did AAP. Their partnership may change Delhi's political equation. It's a win-win game for AAP and Congress in the wake of the Lok Sabha election.

Similarly, Punjab is another bone of contention between the two. Recently, AAP created history by wresting power from Congress in Punjab. Moreover, AAP candidate Sushil Rinku won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-poll who was a Congress leader and joined Kejriwal's party ahead election. So, if Congress compromises Delhi and Punjab, a fresh chapter of politics can be seen in national politics.

Recent surprises in politics

When RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and JD-U boss Nitish Kumar who were arch rivals in Bihar agreed to bury the hatchet it was unbelievable for many. In 2015, the two Bihar stalwarts formed 'Mahagathbandhan' to stop Narendra Modi-Ami Shah's winning streak. And the formula worked in Bihar. Taking a cue from Lalu-Nitish, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Mayawati-headed Bahujan Samaj Party- the two warring sides in UP, formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019. However, it didn't work in Uttar Pradesh.

If AAP and Congress make an alliance this will be a big jolt to the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party. The duo may create trouble for BJP at least in two states- Delhi and Punjab which together sends 20 representatives (7+13) to the Lok Sabha. For Congress and AAP, it would be no loss business as far as the Lok Sabha election in Delhi is concerned as both stand on nil in the national capital.

