Top 10 MPs who asked highest number of questions in 17th Lok Sabha | Check list

Lok Sabha: The 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on June 16 this year, and the general elections have been announced. As the voting to elect the members of Parliament for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin from April 19 and will end on June 1 in seven phases, let’s take a look at the performance of the outgoing Lok Sabha, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Top 10 MPs who asked highest number of questions in 17th Lok Sabha

During the entire period of the Lok Sabha in five years, 505 MPs asked a total of 92,271 questions.

S. No. Name of MPs State Constituency Party Number of questions asked 1 Dr Sukanta Majumdar West Bengal Balurghat BJP 596 2 Sudheer Gupta Madhya Pradesh Mandsour BJP 586 3 Bidyut Baran Mahato Jharkhand Jamshedpur BJP 580 4 Shrirang Appa Barne Maharashtra Maval Shiv Sena 579 5 Supriya Sule Maharashtra Baramati NCP 577 6 Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe Maharashtra Shirur NCP 570 7 Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Maharashtra Dhule BJP 556 8 Kuldeep Rai Sharma Andaman and Nicobar Islands Andaman and Nicobar Islands Congress 555 9 Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik Maharashtra Kolhapur Shiv Sena 553 10 Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar Maharashtra Mumbai-North-West Shiv Sena 531

Highest number of questions were related to Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Railways.

Other topics about which most number of questions were asked:

Health and Family Welfare: 6,602 Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 4,642 Railways: 4,317 Finance: 4,122 Education: 3,359 Environment, Forests and Climate Change: 3,263 Road Transport and Highways: 2,813 Jal Shakti: 2,808 Women and Child Development: 2,727 Housing and Urban Affairs: 2,643 Home Affairs: 2,624 Labour and Employment: 2,518 Commerce and Industry: 2,424 Civil Aviation: 2,381 Rural Development: 2,368

Other findings in the ADR report: