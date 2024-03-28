Top 10 MPs who asked highest number of questions in 17th Lok Sabha | Check list

Lok Sabha: The 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on June 16 this year, and the general elections have been announced. As the voting to elect the members of Parliament for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin from April 19 and will end on June 1 in seven phases, let’s take a look at the performance of the outgoing Lok Sabha, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Top 10 MPs who asked highest number of questions in 17th Lok Sabha
During the entire period of the Lok Sabha in five years, 505 MPs asked a total of 92,271 questions.
|S. No.
|Name of MPs
|State
|Constituency
|Party
|Number of questions asked
|1
|Dr Sukanta Majumdar
|West Bengal
|Balurghat
|BJP
|596
|2
|Sudheer Gupta
|Madhya Pradesh
|Mandsour
|BJP
|586
|3
|Bidyut Baran Mahato
|Jharkhand
|Jamshedpur
|BJP
|580
|4
|Shrirang Appa Barne
|Maharashtra
|Maval
|Shiv Sena
|579
|5
|Supriya Sule
|Maharashtra
|Baramati
|NCP
|577
|6
|Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe
|Maharashtra
|Shirur
|NCP
|570
|7
|Subhash Ramrao Bhamre
|Maharashtra
|Dhule
|BJP
|556
|8
|Kuldeep Rai Sharma
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Congress
|555
|9
|Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik
|Maharashtra
|Kolhapur
|Shiv Sena
|553
|10
|Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai-North-West
|Shiv Sena
|531
Highest number of questions were related to Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Railways.
Other topics about which most number of questions were asked:
- Health and Family Welfare: 6,602
- Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 4,642
- Railways: 4,317
- Finance: 4,122
- Education: 3,359
- Environment, Forests and Climate Change: 3,263
- Road Transport and Highways: 2,813
- Jal Shakti: 2,808
- Women and Child Development: 2,727
- Housing and Urban Affairs: 2,643
- Home Affairs: 2,624
- Labour and Employment: 2,518
- Commerce and Industry: 2,424
- Civil Aviation: 2,381
- Rural Development: 2,368
Other findings in the ADR report:
- Out of 240 bills introduced in the 17th Lok Sabha, 222 were passed, 11 bills were withdrawn and 6 bills remain pending. 1 bill was assented.
- In 17th Lok Sabha, on an average, 559 MPs have asked 165 questions and attended 189 out of 273 sittings.
- 11 MPs from Chhattisgarh have the highest average attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha. On an average they have attended 216 out of 273 sittings.
- The least average attendance has been recorded by 2 MPs from Arunachal Pradesh. On an average they have attended 127 out of 273 sittings.
- Among the states, 49 MPs from Maharashtra have asked the highest number of questions in the 17th Lok Sabha. On an average they have asked 315 questions.
- Among the states, 2 MPs from Manipur have asked the least number of questions. On an average they have asked 25 questions.
- Among the political parties, 3 MPs from TDP have the highest average attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha. On an average they have attended 229 out of 273 sittings.
- Among the political parties, the least attendance has been recorded by 2 MPs from AAP. On an average they have attended 57 out of 273 sittings.
- 5 MPs from NCP have asked the highest number of questions in the 17th Lok Sabha. On an average they have asked 410 questions.
- 2 MPs from Apna Dal (Soneylal) have asked lowest number of questions. On an average they have asked only 5 questions.