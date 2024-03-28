Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
Top 10 MPs who asked highest number of questions in 17th Lok Sabha | Check list

According to the ADR report, 505 MPs asked a total of 92,271 questions in the 17th Lok Sabha and most number of questions were related to Health and Family Welfare.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2024 17:58 IST
Parliament, ADR report, MPs, Performance of MPs, india
Image Source : PTI Parliament of India

Lok Sabha: The 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on June 16 this year, and the general elections have been announced. As the voting to elect the members of Parliament for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin from April 19 and will end on June 1 in seven phases, let’s take a look at the performance of the outgoing Lok Sabha, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Top 10 MPs who asked highest number of questions in 17th Lok Sabha

During the entire period of the Lok Sabha in five years, 505 MPs asked a total of 92,271 questions.

S. No. Name of MPs State Constituency Party Number of questions asked
1 Dr Sukanta Majumdar West Bengal Balurghat  BJP  596
2 Sudheer Gupta Madhya Pradesh Mandsour  BJP  586
3 Bidyut Baran Mahato Jharkhand Jamshedpur  BJP  580
4 Shrirang Appa Barne Maharashtra Maval  Shiv Sena 579
5 Supriya Sule Maharashtra Baramati  NCP 577
6 Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe Maharashtra Shirur NCP  570 
7 Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Maharashtra Dhule  BJP 556
8 Kuldeep Rai Sharma Andaman and Nicobar Islands Andaman and Nicobar Islands Congress 555
9 Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik Maharashtra Kolhapur  Shiv Sena 553
10 Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar Maharashtra Mumbai-North-West Shiv Sena 531

Highest number of questions were related to Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Railways.

Other topics about which most number of questions were asked:

  1. Health and Family Welfare: 6,602
  2. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 4,642
  3. Railways: 4,317
  4. Finance: 4,122
  5. Education: 3,359
  6. Environment, Forests and Climate Change: 3,263
  7. Road Transport and Highways: 2,813
  8. Jal Shakti: 2,808
  9. Women and Child Development: 2,727
  10. Housing and Urban Affairs: 2,643
  11. Home Affairs: 2,624
  12. Labour and Employment: 2,518
  13. Commerce and Industry: 2,424
  14. Civil Aviation: 2,381
  15. Rural Development: 2,368

Other findings in the ADR report:

  1. Out of 240 bills introduced in the 17th Lok Sabha, 222 were passed, 11 bills were withdrawn and 6 bills remain pending. 1 bill was assented.
  2. In 17th Lok Sabha, on an average, 559 MPs have asked 165 questions and attended 189 out of 273 sittings.
  3. 11 MPs from Chhattisgarh have the highest average attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha. On an average they have attended 216 out of 273 sittings.
  4. The least average attendance has been recorded by 2 MPs from Arunachal Pradesh. On an average they have attended 127 out of 273 sittings.
  5. Among the states, 49 MPs from Maharashtra have asked the highest number of questions in the 17th Lok Sabha. On an average they have asked 315 questions.
  6. Among the states, 2 MPs from Manipur have asked the least number of questions. On an average they have asked 25 questions.
  7. Among the political parties, 3 MPs from TDP have the highest average attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha. On an average they have attended 229 out of 273 sittings.
  8. Among the political parties, the least attendance has been recorded by 2 MPs from AAP. On an average they have attended 57 out of 273 sittings.
  9. 5 MPs from NCP have asked the highest number of questions in the 17th Lok Sabha. On an average they have asked 410 questions.
  10. 2 MPs from Apna Dal (Soneylal) have asked lowest number of questions. On an average they have asked only 5 questions.
