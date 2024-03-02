Lok Sabha elections: Jayant Sinha, MP from Hazaribagh, expresses desire not to polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jayant Sinha

Former minister and BJP MP from Hazaribagh Jayant Sinha on Saturday expressed his desire not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying he wants to focus on combating climate change in India and around the world. He is currently chairman of Standing Committee on Finance.

In a post on X, he said he has "requested" party president J P Nadda to relieve him of "direct electoral duties" so he can focus "efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world."

"Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues," he said. "I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years. Moreover, I have been blessed by the many opportunities provided by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, and the BJP leadership. My sincerest gratitude to all of them. Jai Hind!" he said in his post.

During the 2014 election campaign, Sinha worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help frame national economic policy, including organising and hosting an international business leaders' forum with Modi in February 2014. Sinha has been an active contributor to the BJP's efforts to develop new campaign management technologies and systems.