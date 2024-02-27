Lok Sabha Elections: AAP announces Delhi and Haryana candidates, fields Somnath Bharti, Mahabal Mishra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its list for Haryana and Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has given ticket to Sahiram from South Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi and Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi. Sushil Gupta of Aam Aadmi Party has been elected from Kurkshetra Lok Sabha seat of Haryana for Lok Sabha elections.

Under the alliance between Congress and AAP, Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi will contest elections in New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi. Whereas Congress has got the seats of East Delhi, North-East Delhi and Chandni Chowk. Along with this, the Congress party will contest elections on both the seats in Goa. Whereas in Gujarat, Congress party will field its candidates on 24 seats and AAP candidates will field on two seats. Along with this, Congress candidates will contest on 9 seats in Haryana, while Aam Aadmi Party will field its candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. However, there will be no alliance between the two parties in Punjab.

Pact with Congress

The party has finalised seat-share agreements with its INDIA bloc ally Congress for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana. The two parties, however, will contest separately in Punjab, considering the "special circumstances" in the state. In Delhi, the AAP will contest from four of seven seats -- New Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi and South Delhi. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are currently held by the BJP.