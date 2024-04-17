Uttar Pradesh has highest crorepati candidates in Lok Sabha elections second phase. Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, INDIA TV Lok Sabha elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of crorepati candidates who are in the fray in the second phase on April 26 during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, according to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) report.

The ADR report features important information related to elections such as candidates, their assets, criminal records, rich candidates, poor candidates and other key poll insights.

While Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of crorepati candidates, West Bengal has the lowest number at 26 per cent, according to the report.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 42 crorepati candidates while West Bengal has 12.

After Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir has the second-highest number of crorepati candidates, 9 with 41 per cent share.

The third spot is shared by three states including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura with 33 per cent.

Kerala has 63 candidates, Madhya Pradesh 26 and Tripura 3.

Speaking party-wise, independents constitute the maximum number of crorepati candidates followed by BJP and Congress.

In the second phase, there are 105 independent crorepati candidates, BJP has 64 and Congress 62.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is set to take place in seven phases beginning April 19, second phase on April 26, third on May 7, fourth on May 13, fifth on May 20, sixth on May 25 and the seventh on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

