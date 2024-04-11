Kodarma Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Annapurna Devi to take on I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate at BJP's stronghold

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Annapurna Devi Vs Vinod Kumar Singh at Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kodarma is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand. The state has 14 parliamentary seats. Covering an expanse of 1,655 square kilometres, the Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency boasts a voter base of around 17 lakh. Established in 1977, it has historically been a stronghold for the BJP as it has emerged victorious eight times in the Lok Sabha elections held up to 2019.

Annapurna Devi Vs Vinod Kumar Singh

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again fielded sitting MP and incumbent Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi from Kodarma seat. The senior BJP leader will be contesting against CPI-ML leader and I.N.D.I.A bloc's candidate Vinod Kumar Singh. Singh is currently an MLA for Jharkhand's Bagodar Assembly.

Kodarma Lok Sabha seat: A look at previous results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Annapurna Devi emerged victorious from the Kodarma seat with a margin of 455,600 votes. Babulal Marandi of JVM(P) secured the second position with 2,97,416 votes. In the 2014 polls, BJP's Ravindra Kumar Ray, also from BJP, clinched the seat with 3,65,410 votes, while Raj Kumar Yadav of CPI(ML) secured 2,66,756 votes to finish second.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Jharkhand will vote in four out of seven phases, with Kodarma going to the polls on May 20. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Constituency wise polling dates in Jharkhand