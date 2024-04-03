Who is PM Narendra Modi's alternative? Here's what Shashi Tharoor has to say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the question of who could be an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'irrelevant' as in a parliamentary system people are not electing an individual, but a party or a coalition of parties.

In a post on X, Tharoor that a journalist recently had asked him to identify an individual who is the alternative to PM Modi. He dismissed the question terming it as "irrelevant", saying that the focus lies on electing a party or coalition rather than an individual leader.

"Yet again a journalist has asked me to identify an individual who is the alternative to Mr Modi. The question is irrelevant in the Parliamentary system. We are not electing an individual (as In a presidential system), but a party, or coalition of parties, that represents a set of principles and convictions that are invaluable to preserve India’s diversity, pluralism and inclusive growth," he said.

Who is PM Modi's alternative?

The Congress leader said the alternative to Prime Minister Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse leaders who will be responsive to people's problems and not driven by individual ego. "The alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders who will be responsive to people’s problems and not driven by individual ego,"he said.

Tharoor underscored that prioritizing the protection of democracy and diversity is paramount over the selection of any particular individual for the role of Prime Minister. "Which specific person they will choose to be Prime Minister is a secondary consideration. Protecting our democracy and diversity comes first," he added.

With the Lok Sabha election just days away, PM Modi is aiming for a historic third consecutive term in office. The BJP is facing direct competition from the I.N.D.I.A bloc, a political alliance consisting of 26 opposition parties.

Check Shashi Tharoor's post

Shashi Tharoor files nomination

Tharoor, who is seeking a record fourth term as an MP, filed his nomination today from Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. Tharoor is pitted against BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Left front candidate Pannyan Ravindran.

Polling will be held on April 26 in Kerala for all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

