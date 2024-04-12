Rajnath Singh attacks Congress in poll rally, gives dinosaur, ‘Big Boss’ references to party | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (April 12) cited the instance of dinosaurs to state that Congress will become extinct in a similar fashion in a few years after 2024, while also giving a reference to TV show ‘Big Boss’ to point out the “infighting” in the grand old party. The Minister’s remarks came while addressing an election rally in Uttarakhand’s Gauchar which goes to Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

Rajnath Singh's dinosaurs reference to Congress

“Congress is getting extinct. These children must have heard of dinosaurs, have you? Have you seen dinosaurs? In a way, dinosaurs have completely disappeared from the earth, similarly, Congress is also disappearing. In a few years after 2024, if we take the name of the Congress, children will ask, who?” Singh said.

The Minister also pointed to the quitting of various leaders from Congress and said that “exodus of leaders from the Congress continues and they are joining the BJP”.

He also commented on the infighting in the opposition party.

"They are fighting with each other daily. The party has become somewhat like the house of 'Big Boss' on TV. They are tearing each other's clothes daily," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh visited the place to campaign for the party's candidate for the Pauri Lok Sabha seat Anil Baluni.

Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi’s leadership

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Defence Minister said that India has emerged as a strong country under him.

“India’s voice is heard distinctly on international forums and taken seriously,” he said.

He claimed that the Russia-Ukraine war was suspended for over four hours following Modi's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden for the safe evacuation of 22,500 Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

Singh said the world is acknowledging the progress made by India over the last few years.

He also quoted US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti as saying that if the world has to see the future, it should come to India.

"We are manufacturing most of our defence equipment in India now. Earlier, we used to export defence equipment worth only Rs 600 crore. Over only seven years, we are exporting defence equipment worth over Rs 21,000 crore. India is not an ordinary country now," the defence minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Like MS Dhoni in cricket, Rahul Gandhi is best 'finisher' of Indian politics: Rajnath Singh