Lok Sabha elections 2024: President Droupadi Murmu casts her vote in Delhi

She received her new voter identification card with the updated address on November 28 last year. Her old voter ID carried her Odisha address.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2024 9:31 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday cast her vote in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Murmu reached the polling booth at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, inside the President's Estate.

After voting, Murmu held up her inked finger as she posed for photos for media persons outside the polling booth, which was decorated in pink and white colours.

Voting for seven constituencies of Delhi -- Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi -- began at 7 am. President Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

