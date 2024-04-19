Lok Sabha elections: Polling officials suspended in Kerala for failing to maintain secrecy during home voting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling officials suspended in Kerala for failing to maintain secrecy during home voting in Kannur.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Four polling officials and a videographer were suspended today (April 19) for allegedly failing to maintain secrecy during home voting in Kerala's Kannur. District Collector Arun K Vijayan, who is the District Election Officer, suspended the special polling officer, polling assistant, micro observer, special police officer and videographer in connection with the incident.

According to the officials, the incident took place on April 18 (Thursday) in booth 164, set up at the residence of 92-year-old voter, Devi in Kalliasseri panchayat of Kalliasseri Assembly constituency. The officials allegedly "failed to prevent outside interference" during the voting process of senior citizens. Kalliasseri is in Kannur district, which comes under the Kasaragod Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the report given to the Chief Electoral Officer, the District Collector said that a person named Anchaam Peediaka Kappod Kavil Ganesan interfered in the voting process, which was a violation of Section 128 (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The District Collector in the report recommended departmental action and police investigation against the officials. As per the report, the incident also violated Section 171 (c) of the IPC.

Kannur Sub Collector, who is also the Assistant Returning Officer, has reported the incident to Kannapuram Police Station through the City Police Commissioner, urging criminal action against Ganesan and also the polling officials.

When will Kerala vote?

The polling for the Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 26. The counting will be conducted on June 4 (Tuesday).

