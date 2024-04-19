Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP releases sixth list of candidates in UP, fields Neyaz Ali against PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP chief Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its sixth list of 11 candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Sayyed Neyaz Ali against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi which goes to polls in the last phase of seven-phased general elections on June 1. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4. BSP had initially fielded Athar Jamal Lari against the Prime Minister, however, in the latest list of candidates, Lari was replaced by Ali.

The party has fielded MLC Bhimrao Ambedkar from the Hardoi SC seat.

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday (April 16) declared the names of 11 candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mayawati gave a ticket to Shrikala Singh, wife of gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh, lodged in jail from the Jaunpur constituency.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in all phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Voting in the high-profile constituency of Varanasi will take place on June 1. Congress has fielded its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai on the seat against PM Modi who will be running for the office for the third time.