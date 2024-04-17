'Not ordinary election': PM Modi writes letter to NDA candidates ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote personal letters to all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates contesting in the first phase of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. This initiative forms part of a comprehensive strategy by the BJP to ensure widespread dissemination of the PM's message across constituencies. According to the information, candidates expressed their delight at receiving the letter and pledged to take the PM's words to every voter within their respective constituencies.

What did PM write in letter?

"Through this letter, I would like to tell the people of your constituency that this is not an ordinary election. Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they have gone through in the 5-6 decades of Congress' rule. In the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed. Yet, a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone," the PM wrote in the letter.

"This election is an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. Every vote that the BJP gets will go towards forming a stable government and impart momentum in our journey to become a developed nation by 2047. At this crucial time, I also urge you and all other workers to make full use of the last few hours of the election campaign," the letter further read.

PM on importance of this election

At the same time, I also request you to take care of your health and that of other people around you. I am aware that the summer heat poses problems to everyone. But this election is extremely important for the future of our nation. Therefore, I appeal to the voters to cast their votes early in the morning, before the heat sets in. As a candidate of the BJP, I urge you to convey my assurance to each voter that every moment of my time is dedicated to the welfare of my fellow citizens. I send you my wishes for your victory in the election," the PM added.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

