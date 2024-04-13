Modi 4.0 in 2029? Rajnath Singh drops massive hint | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is running for re-election in 2024 for the third time, will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and will become the Prime Minister for the fourth term, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said in a massive statement. He said that Narendra Modi will remain the prime minister of the country “till he has the capability and till the country wants”.

In an interview, Rajnath Singh was asked how long the BJP will fight under the name of PM Modi.

“Where is Modi ji going? He will stay. This will be the third term, he will stay even in the fourth term,” Rajnath Singh said.

When asked if there will be Modi 4.0 and 5.0 after a likely 3.0, according to opinion polls, the Minister said, “When asked if Modi 4.0 and Modi 5.0, he said, "There is no problem. Till he has the capability, he will stay. Till the country wants, he will stay.”

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Narendra Modi, who was first elected as the prime minister in 2014 with a full majority winning 282 seats on its own, returned to the office with a bigger majority in 2019 winning 303 seats. He is seeking a third term in 2024 and has given a slogan of “Abki baar 400 paar”. He has set the target of winning at least 370 seats for the BJP and 400 seats for the NDA.

The Prime Minister, in an address, had also told the audience that he was working not for 2029 but for 2047, a year which he has set a deadline for the country to become developed as India celebrates 100 years of its independence.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Rajnath Singh attacks Congress in poll rally, gives dinosaur, ‘Big Boss’ references to party | WATCH